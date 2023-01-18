Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Nebraska
Current Records: Ohio State 10-7; Nebraska 9-9
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 87-79 on the road and the Cornhuskers taking the second 78-70.
The contest between Nebraska and the Purdue Boilermakers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Nebraska falling 73-55. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of forward Derrick Walker, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Justice Sueing just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won eight out of their last ten games against Nebraska.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Nebraska 78 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 02, 2022 - Ohio State 87 vs. Nebraska 79
- Dec 30, 2020 - Ohio State 90 vs. Nebraska 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Ohio State 75 vs. Nebraska 54
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ohio State 80 vs. Nebraska 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio State 70 vs. Nebraska 60
- Jan 22, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Nebraska 59
- Feb 18, 2017 - Nebraska 58 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 18, 2017 - Ohio State 67 vs. Nebraska 66
- Feb 20, 2016 - Ohio State 65 vs. Nebraska 62