Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Ohio State 10-7; Nebraska 9-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 87-79 on the road and the Cornhuskers taking the second 78-70.

The contest between Nebraska and the Purdue Boilermakers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Nebraska falling 73-55. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of forward Derrick Walker, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Justice Sueing just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won eight out of their last ten games against Nebraska.