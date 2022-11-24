Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Nebraska

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-1; Nebraska 3-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House.

Everything went Nebraska's way against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sunday as they made off with an 82-58 victory. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Juwan Gary (17), guard C.J. Wilcher (15), forward Blaise Keita (14), and forward Wilhelm Breidenbach (10).

Meanwhile, things were close when Oklahoma and the South Alabama Jaguars clashed last week, but the Sooners ultimately edged out the opposition 64-60. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Alabama made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Oklahoma's guard Grant Sherfield filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points and eight assists.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. In Nebraska's win, Juwan Gary had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds and Blaise Keita posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. We'll see if Oklahoma have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.