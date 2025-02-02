We've got another exciting Big Ten battle on Sunday's college basketball schedule as the Oregon Ducks and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 16-4 overall and 8-3 at home, while Nebraska is 12-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Cornhuskers limp into this matchup having lost six of their last seven games.

Oregon is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Nebraska odds, and the over/under is 147.5 points.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Oregon vs. Nebraska spread: Oregon -6.5

Oregon vs. Nebraska over/under: 147.5 points

Oregon vs. Nebraska money line: Oregon: -307, Nebraska: +244

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon is headed into Sunday's matchup hungry for a win after its strong season has been sidetracked by two straight losses. The Ducks were dealt a punishing 78-52 defeat at the hands of UCLA on Thursday. The match marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

However, the Ducks will enter this contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Oregon is 17-3 in its last 20 games played at home on a Sunday. In addition, Nebraska is 0-5 in its past five games on the road.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska came into Thursday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview mirror. The Cornhuskers walked away with an 80-74 win over Illinois on Thursday.

Nebraska got its victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Brice Williams out in front, recording 27 points and eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Juwan Gary, who had 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. The Cornhuskers are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Oregon vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?