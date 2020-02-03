Nebraska vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Nebraska
Current Records: Penn State 15-5; Nebraska 7-14
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #24 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Nittany Lions are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Nebraska is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
Penn State strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 64-49. The top scorer for Penn State was forward Lamar Stevens (17 points).
Meanwhile, Nebraska received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 79-68 to the Michigan Wolverines. Guard Dachon Burke Jr. had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Penn State is now 15-5 while Nebraska sits at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions come into the contest boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. But Nebraska enters the matchup with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 151
Series History
Nebraska and Penn State both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Penn State 95 vs. Nebraska 71
- Jan 10, 2019 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 64
- Feb 25, 2018 - Nebraska 76 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 12, 2018 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 74
- Mar 08, 2017 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 67
- Feb 14, 2017 - Nebraska 82 vs. Penn State 66
- Feb 25, 2016 - Penn State 56 vs. Nebraska 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 54
