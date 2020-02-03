Nebraska vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Penn State 15-5; Nebraska 7-14

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #24 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Nittany Lions are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Nebraska is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Penn State strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 64-49. The top scorer for Penn State was forward Lamar Stevens (17 points).

Meanwhile, Nebraska received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 79-68 to the Michigan Wolverines. Guard Dachon Burke Jr. had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Penn State is now 15-5 while Nebraska sits at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions come into the contest boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. But Nebraska enters the matchup with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

Nebraska and Penn State both have four wins in their last eight games.