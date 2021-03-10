The 11th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions and the 14th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten Tournament first-round matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Nebraska is 7-19 overall, while the Nittany Lions are 10-13. The teams split their two regular season meetings this season.

Penn State vs. Nebraska spread: Penn State -6.5

Penn State vs. Nebraska over-under: 146 points

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State beat the Maryland Terrapins 66-61 on Sunday. Seth Lundy finished with 31 points along with eight rebounds. He made six of eight three-point attempts. The Nittany Lions overcame an early 16-point deficit and scored 43 points in the second half of the victory. Penn State outscored Maryland 15-4 in the final 2:40.

The Nittany Lions have won three of their past four games. Penn State has also won three of its last four matchups against Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have won both of their previous Big Ten tourney matchups with the Cornhuskers, in 2015 and 2017.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Meanwhile, Nebraska fell 79-78 to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. Kobe Webster shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five assists. He made a career-high seven three-pointers and scored 20 points in the second half. A Northwestern put-back with 2.7 seconds left iced the win for the Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers have lost four of their past six games. The Nebraska offense is averaging 74.2 points per game in its last six outings. Webster is averaging 13 points per game over his last five games.

