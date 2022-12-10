Who's Playing

No. 4 Purdue @ Nebraska

Current Records: Purdue 9-0; Nebraska 6-4

What to Know

The #4 Purdue Boilermakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bragging rights belong to Purdue for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

Purdue had enough points to win and then some against the Hofstra Pride on Wednesday, taking their contest 85-66. Purdue got double-digit scores from five players: center Zach Edey (23), guard Braden Smith (13), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (13), forward Caleb Furst (12), and guard Fletcher Loyer (10).

Meanwhile, Nebraska ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Hoosiers when they played on Wednesday, losing 81-65. Despite the loss, Nebraska got a solid performance out of guard C.J. Wilcher, who had 22 points.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Nebraska's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. In their win, Purdue relied heavily on Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 boards. the Cornhuskers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last nine games against Nebraska.