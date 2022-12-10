Who's Playing

No. 4 Purdue @ Nebraska

Current Records: Purdue 9-0; Nebraska 6-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. The Cornhuskers and the #4 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

On Wednesday, Nebraska lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin. Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from guard C.J. Wilcher, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Boilermakers and the Hofstra Pride on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with an 85-66 win at home. Purdue got double-digit scores from five players: center Zach Edey (23), guard Braden Smith (13), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (13), forward Caleb Furst (12), and guard Fletcher Loyer (10).

Purdue's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Nebraska's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. Zach Edey will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last nine games against Nebraska.