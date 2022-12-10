Who's Playing
No. 4 Purdue @ Nebraska
Current Records: Purdue 9-0; Nebraska 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. The Cornhuskers and the #4 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
On Wednesday, Nebraska lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin. Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from guard C.J. Wilcher, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Boilermakers and the Hofstra Pride on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with an 85-66 win at home. Purdue got double-digit scores from five players: center Zach Edey (23), guard Braden Smith (13), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (13), forward Caleb Furst (12), and guard Fletcher Loyer (10).
Purdue's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Nebraska's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. Zach Edey will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won seven out of their last nine games against Nebraska.
- Jan 14, 2022 - Purdue 92 vs. Nebraska 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Purdue 75 vs. Nebraska 58
- Dec 15, 2019 - Nebraska 70 vs. Purdue 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Purdue 75 vs. Nebraska 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Purdue 81 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Purdue 74 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 29, 2017 - Nebraska 83 vs. Purdue 80
- Mar 01, 2016 - Purdue 81 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Purdue 89 vs. Nebraska 74