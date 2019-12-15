Nebraska vs. Purdue live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Nebraska vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Nebraska
Current Records: Purdue 6-3; Nebraska 4-6
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers are 5-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Purdue will head out on the road to face off against Nebraska at 4 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Boilermakers don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12-point advantage in the spread.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Boilermakers wrapped it up with a 58-44 victory. G Sasha Stefanovic (14 points) and F Matt Haarms (12 points) were the top scorers for the Boilermakers.
Meanwhile, Nebraska was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 96-90 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Cornhuskers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Dachon Burke Jr., who had 25 points, and G Haanif Cheatham, who had 21 points along with six rebounds. Burke Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Creighton Bluejays two weeks ago.
The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Purdue's win lifted them to 6-3 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Purdue can repeat their recent success or if Nebraska bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Purdue 75 vs. Nebraska 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Purdue 81 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Purdue 74 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 29, 2017 - Nebraska 83 vs. Purdue 80
- Mar 01, 2016 - Purdue 81 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Purdue 89 vs. Nebraska 74
