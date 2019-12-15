Nebraska vs. Purdue live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Nebraska

Current Records: Purdue 6-3; Nebraska 4-6

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are 5-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Purdue will head out on the road to face off against Nebraska at 4 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Boilermakers don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Boilermakers wrapped it up with a 58-44 victory. G Sasha Stefanovic (14 points) and F Matt Haarms (12 points) were the top scorers for the Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 96-90 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Cornhuskers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Dachon Burke Jr., who had 25 points, and G Haanif Cheatham, who had 21 points along with six rebounds. Burke Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Creighton Bluejays two weeks ago.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Purdue's win lifted them to 6-3 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Purdue can repeat their recent success or if Nebraska bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Purdue have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.