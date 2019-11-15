Nebraska vs. S. Dak. State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Nebraska vs. South Dakota State basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. S. Dak. State (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 0-2; S. Dak. State 3-1
Last Season Records: Nebraska 18-16; S. Dak. State 24-8
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 79-78. Four players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: F Kevin Cross (19), G Jervay Green (18), G Dachon Burke Jr. (13), and G Cam Mack (13).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Southern California Trojans took down South Dakota State 84-66. The over/under? 150. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
The Cornhuskers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
-
