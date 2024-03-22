The No. 9 seed Texas A&M Aggies and No. 8 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. This matchup has some added spice after Texas A&M hired Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts to the same position earlier this month. The Cornhuskers enter Friday's showdown in search of their first-ever victory in the NCAA Tournament, while the Aggie are set to their 16th appearance in the Big Dance.

Tipoff is set for 6:50 p.m. ET from Memphis, Tenn. The Cornhuskers are 1-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Texas A&M odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 147. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Texas A&M. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Nebraska:

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska spread: Nebraska -1

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska over/under: 147 points

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska money line: Nebraska -114, Texas A&M -106

A&M: The Aggies are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has been red-hot down the stretch. The Cornhuskers are 7-2 in their last nine games thanks to an extremely efficient offense. Nebraska is averaging 92 points per game over their last three contests. The Cornhuskers are led by guard Keisei Tominaga, who enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament averaging 14.9 points per game. He's finished with 18 or more points in each of his last four outings and he's knocking down 46.8% of his field goals this season.

Nebraska is also 10-0 in its last 10 games when playing as the favorite. The Cornhuskers are making 9.5 3-pointers per game on average, which ranks 24th in the nation. Guard Brice Williams is connecting on 39.2% of his 3-point attempts and he's making 84% of his free throws.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have the seasoned veterans needed to spring the upset on Friday. Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with 18.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. The junior guard averaged 27.3 points per game in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are also among the best rebounding teams in the nation, averaging 42.7 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in college basketball.

Buzz Williams' squad dominates the offensive glass as well, securing 17.3 offensive rebounds per game. Creating second-chance opportunities will be crucial in what's expected to be a tightly contested bout. Forward Andersson Garcia averages 9.4 rebounds per game while knocking down 55% of his field goals. In addition, the Aggies are 5-2 in their last seven games against Nebraska.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Nebraska picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 144 points.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Texas A&M in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?