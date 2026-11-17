North Carolina sophomore guard Neo Avdalas underwent surgery to repair a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss approximately two months, UNC announced on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Tech transfer from Kalamata, Greece injured his wrist in UNC's 78-70 loss to Georgia on Friday. The Tar Heels are 3-1 and face Marshall this Friday in Chapel Hill.

Avdalas was UNC coach Michael Malone's first transfer priority when he accepted the job at North Carolina. Through four games, the 6-foot-9 guard was averaging 9.0 assists, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three. Avdalas leads the Tar Heels in assists with 15 and is the fourth-leading scorer on the team. He played 23.8 minutes per game across UNC's four contests.

With Avdalas out, North Carolina will turn to increased minutes from backup sophomore guard Isaiah Denis. Reserves Jaydon Young and Angelo Brizzi will also see more time. Expect starting guard Terrence Brown to take over the primary ball-handling duties in Avdalas' absence.