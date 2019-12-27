NET rankings: San Diego State is No. 1 in NCAA's official metric after wild start to season
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves at No. 1 this week
The NCAA's official men's basketball rating metric has a new No. 1 team: San Diego State. The Aztecs took over the top spot in the NET rankings less than two weeks removed from the debut of the tool for this season, edging out Ohio State, Butler, Kansas and Gonzaga. Here's a look at how the updated top-25 in the NET looks heading into the weekend.
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
- Butler
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Louisville
- Auburn
- Duke
- West Virginia
- Wichita State
- Stanford
- Dayton
- Oregon
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Liberty
- Penn State
- Arizona
- Maryland
- Villanova
- Michigan State
- Northern Iowa
- Creighton
- Florida State
The Aztecs are 12-0 on the season and one of only three undefeated teams in college basketball. Their most recent win came in a neutral-court shellacking against Utah -- the same team that ousted Kentucky two weeks ago. They rank No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll.
San Diego State is among the biggest discrepancies when comparing the traditional rankings metrics with the NET rankings. Like SDSU, Butler is also getting a ton of love from the NET tool, which is both a predictive and results-based algorithm. Butler ranks No. 3 in the NET and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.
So how, you might ask, is San Diego State getting No. 1 love while other polls aren't cracking this team into the top 10?
It's actually pretty obvious. For one, it likes good teams. Secondly, San Diego State is a good team. And finally, the Aztecs are undefeated. That last part is a big factor, but in the NET's metrics, perhaps not the biggest. Taken into account in the NET's algorithm is opponent, location and winner, among other factors that go into a team's value index score.
Game results matter, scoring margin matters. With the NET, there is no garbage time. So San Diego State smashing Utah by 28 on Saturday (a Utah team that beat Kentucky) and also notching wins over Creighton (by 31), Iowa (by 10) and BYU (by 5) are all factored in heavily and a huge reason why it stands atop the rankings.
