Nevada beats Arizona for five-star Class of 2018 forward Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown, a McDonald's All-American from California, verbally committed to Nevada early Friday in a move that could make the Wolf Pack a preseason top-10 team -- especially if Caleb and Cody Martin withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college.

"It honestly felt like it would be a good fit for me," Brown told 247 Sports. "They were the first school to offer me. So I'm just really comfortable with the coaching staff and the whole program. It's a good veteran team and they have a good chance at making to the NCAA Tournament again. I want to be a part of that."

Nevada finished 29-8 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack are No. 8 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. But, it should be noted, that ranking is based on the Martin twins -- who combined to average 32.9 points and 11.7 rebounds last season -- withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

Will they actually do it?

As always, we'll see. But a quick glance at the roster shows that Brown -- who is ranked 17th in the Class of 2018, according to 247 Sports, and picked Nevada over offers from Arizona and California -- represents a 15th scholarship player for Nevada in a sport that only allows 13. That suggests Nevada coach Eric Musselman might be preparing to lose both Martins, which is less than ideal but still manageable given the other pieces in place.

Bottom line, with or without the Martins, Nevada will be the clear choice in the Mountain West and a safe pick to make the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season under its fourth-year coach.