Nevada hiring former UCLA coach Steve Alford to succeed Eric Musselman, report says

Former UCLA coach Steve Alford is expected to become the next coach at Nevada, according to multiple media reports.

Alford was fired 13 games into his sixth season in Westwood after the Bruins started with a 7-6 record that included a four-game losing streak and home losses to Belmont and Liberty. He will succeed coach Eric Musselman, who left Reno last week to take the same position at Arkansas.

Alford recruited at a high level at UCLA with top-25 recruiting classes in each year and three top-10 classes overall, including top-6 classes in his final two years. But his demise with the Bruins was expedited by his lack of postseason success. He missed the NCAA Tournament just once (twice including his shortened final season), but only thrice advanced to the second weekend of the tournament and never made the Elite Eight.

At Nevada, expectations for Alford will be tempered compared to UCLA. Though the Wolf Pack made the NCAA Tournament in each of Musselman's final three seasons and posted consecutive 29-win seasons before he left, the program is expected to experience a talent outflux. As a result, Alford could be undertaking a minor rebuild, though Nevada has recruited at a high enough level to compete at the highest level in the MWC.