Nevada vs. Air Force: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Air Force @ Nevada

Current Records: Air Force 9-13; Nevada 13-10

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET tonight at Lawlor Events Center. The Falcons stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Last week, Air Force lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs at home by a decisive 79-68 margin. Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Sid Tomes, who had 16 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada came up short against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, falling 73-64. Guard Nisre Zouzoua had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Air Force is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Air Force against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

Nevada have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last six years.