Nevada vs. Air Force odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are 13-10 overall and 9-2 at home, while Air Force is 9-13 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Wolf Pack are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Nevada vs. Air Force odds, with the over-under set at 153.5.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Here are several college basketball odds for Air Force vs. Nevada:

Nevada vs. Air Force spread: Wolf Pack -10.5

Nevada vs. Air Force over-under: 154 points

Nevada vs. Air Force money line: Nevada -613, Air Force 435

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada came up short against Boise State on Saturday, falling 73-64. Guard Nisre Zouzoua had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting. It was the second consecutive loss for Nevada and it dropped the Wolf Pack to 6-5 in the Mountain West.

Led by guard Jalen Harris (20 ppg) and Lindsey Drew (11.6 ppg), Nevada has a dynamic offense that averages 75.7 points per game. It has struggled on the other end, however, giving up 72.1 points per game, which ranks outside the top 250 nationally. The Wolf Pack will be without guard Jazz Johnson on Tuesday (shoulder).

What you need to know about Air Force

The Falcons, meanwhile, fell 79-68 to the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday. Air Force's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Sid Tomes, who had 16 points and six assists along with six boards. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Falcons, with every setback during that span coming by at least nine points. Forward Lavelle Scottie leads the team in scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (5.4 rpg).

The Falcons are 10-11 against the spread, while Nevada is 13-10 ATS.

The model has simulated Nevada vs. Air Force 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

