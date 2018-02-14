Nevada vs. Boise State odds: Mountain West expert on 7-1 run locks in picks

Boise State hosts Nevada on Wednesday night in a late-night contest with first place in the Mountain West Conference on the line. The Broncos are listed as 2.5-point favorites for the 11:00 p.m. ET tip, with the over-under for total points scored set at 150.5.



Nagel knows that three weeks ago, Nevada made a handful of key plays to emerge with a 74-68 win in their first meeting with Boise State and a push against the six-point spread.



But the Wolf Pack have faced some adversity of late. Scoring leader Caleb Martin sat out a home loss to rival UNLV last week, and he was believed to be lost for the season with a foot injury.



However, Martin returned for Saturday's 83-58 win over San Diego State. He was limited to 10 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes.



Nevada will need all hands on deck against a Boise State club that is undefeated on its home court this season and boasts perhaps the Mountain West's most versatile talent in Chandler Hutchison.



The senior guard leads the Broncos in points (20.2), rebounds (7.6) and assists (3.4) per game.



Boise State is 6-0 ATS coming off a straight-up loss and the favorite is on a 5-1-1 ATS run in this series. However, Nevada is 4-1-1 ATS following wins of 20 or more points.

Nagel knows one team's motivation will decide Wednesday's game.



