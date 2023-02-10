Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Nevada

Current Records: Fresno State 9-14; Nevada 19-6

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Nevada skirted by the New Mexico Lobos 77-76 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kenan Blackshear as the clock expired. Nevada's guard Jarod Lucas did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, the San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over SJSU, winning 70-62. The Bulldogs' guard Isaiah Hill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points and five assists.

The Wolf Pack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Nevada and Fresno State split their matches last season, with Nevada claiming a 77-73 win and Fresno State retaliating with a 73-56 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Nevada have won ten out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.