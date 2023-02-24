The Nevada Wolf Pack will try to remain in third place in the Mountain West Conference standings when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night. Nevada has won five of its last six games, rolling to a 66-51 win over San Jose State on Tuesday. Fresno State snapped its three-game losing skid with a 74-69 win at Air Force earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Nevada vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Fresno State vs. Nevada spread: Nevada -3.5

Fresno State vs. Nevada over/under: 130 points

Fresno State vs. Nevada money line: Fresno State +140, Nevada -165

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State was able to get back on track with a 74-69 win at Air Force on Tuesday night, springing the upset as a 2.5-point road underdog. Eduardo Andre poured in 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals in the win, while Isaiah Hill scored 22 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Hill scored 20 points in a loss to Nevada two weeks ago, and Andre had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs were more competitive than the 77-66 final score would indicate, as the teams were tied at 59 with less than seven minutes remaining. Fresno State tends to take care of business in games like this, going 9-1 in its last 10 Friday home games. Hill is averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game, while senior guard Jemarl Baker is adding 11.4 points and 2.5 assists.

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada has been able to get hot at the right time, winning five of its last six games to move up to third place in the conference standings. The Wolf Pack opened that stretch with a 75-66 win over then-No. 22 San Diego State, and they have added wins over Air Force, New Mexico, Fresno State and San Jose State. They outscored the Spartans by 19 points in the second half of Tuesday's 66-51 win.

Junior center Will Baker scored 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting and added five rebounds in the win over San Jose State. Baker and senior guard Kenan Blackshear each scored 19 points in the first meeting with Fresno State, which is now playing without second-leading scorer Isaih Moore due to an injury. Nevada has won 10 of its last 11 games against the Bulldogs, covering the spread in four of the last five matchups.

