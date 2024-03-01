The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs meet on Friday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is 23-6 overall and 13-2 at home, while Fresno State is 11-17 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Wolf Pack are one game out of first in a tightly-packed top of the Mountain West standings.

Tipoff is 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Wolf Pack are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Nevada vs. Fresno State odds, and the over/under is 137 points. Before entering any Nevada vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Fresno State vs. Nevada. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Nevada vs. Fresno State spread: Nevada -14.5

Nevada vs. Fresno State over/under: 137 points

Nevada vs. Fresno State money line: Nevada -1358, Fresno State +792

Nevada vs. Fresno State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada extended its win streak to four in dramatic fashion, getting past Colorado State 77-74 on Tuesday thanks to Jarod Lucas banking in a half-court shot as time expired.

Nevada's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Lucas, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Lucas is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Daniel Foster, who scored 13 points along with two steals.

What you need to know about Fresno State

Meanwhile, Fresno State's dropped its fourth straight on Tuesday, falling to Utah State 77-73. Despite the defeat, Fresno State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Leo Colimerio, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Isaiah Hill was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with two steals. Fresno State is just 12-15 against the spread this season and 4-9 ATS on the road.

How to make Nevada vs. Fresno State picks

The model has simulated Nevada vs. Fresno State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Fresno State vs. Nevada, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's 25-14 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.