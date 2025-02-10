A Mountain West matchup concludes the Monday college basketball schedule as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET at Nevada's Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is 13-10 overall and 9-4 at home, while Fresno State is 5-19 overall and 1-10 on the road. Nevada won the first matchup of the season 77-66 on Jan. 11.

Nevada is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Nevada vs. Fresno State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142 points. Before entering any Nevada vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Fresno State vs. Nevada. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Nevada vs. Fresno State spread: Nevada -14.5

Nevada vs. Fresno State over/under: 142 points

Nevada vs. Fresno State money line: Nevada -1389, Fresno State +823

Nevada vs. Fresno State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada was able to grind out a solid victory over Air Force last Tuesday, taking the game 74-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wolf Pack, who covered in both wins. Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson were among the main playmakers for Nevada in the win over Air Force as the former went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus three steals and the latter went 8 for 15 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds.

Davidson leads the team with 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Sanders is second in scoring (14.5 ppg) and leads the way in assists (4.1 apg).

What you need to know about Fresno State

Meanwhile, Fresno State dropped its sixth straight game on Friday, falling 89-81 to Utah State. The Bulldogs were boosted by Jalen Weaver, who posted 20 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Alex Crawford added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Leading scorer Amar Augillard left the team after 11 games this season, leaving much of the scoring burden on Crawford, Weaver and guard Zaon Collins. The Bulldogs don't have much to show in the win column, but they are 13-9-2 against the spread and they covered as 11.5-point favorites the first time they faced Nevada this season.

How to make Nevada vs. Fresno State picks

The model has simulated Nevada vs. Fresno State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

