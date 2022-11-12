Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Nevada

Current Records: Grand Canyon 2-0; Nevada 1-0

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will play host again and welcome the Grand Canyon Antelopes to Lawlor Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Nevada and the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wolf Pack wrapped it up with an 84-71 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown Grand Canyon laid on the San Diego Christian Hawks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Nevada came up short against Grand Canyon when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 87-77. Maybe the Wolf Pack will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.22

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 1-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Nevada and Grand Canyon both have one win in their last two games.