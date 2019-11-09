Nevada vs. LMU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount basketball game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. LMU (away)
Current Records: Nevada 0-1; LMU 1-0
Last Season Records: Nevada 29-4; LMU 20-11
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack will stay at home another game and welcome the Loyola Marymount Lions at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Wolf Pack couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Utah Utes took down Nevada 79-74. A silver lining for Nevada was the play of G Lindsey Drew, who shot 5 for 9 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, LMU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Westcliff Warriors to the tune of 105-62.
LMU's win lifted them to 1-0 while Nevada's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the contest with only 79 points allowed per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. But the Lions come into the game boasting the 12th most points per game in the league at 105. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.90
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 14, 2016 - Nevada 79 vs. LMU 64
Watch This Game Live
-
