Nevada vs. LMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. LMU (away)

Current Records: Nevada 0-1; LMU 1-0

Last Season Records: Nevada 29-4; LMU 20-11

What to Know

Nevada's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Loyola Marymount Lions at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Nevada couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Utah Utes took down Nevada 79-74. The Wolf Pack got a solid performance out of G Lindsey Drew, who shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, eight dimes and six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, LMU took care of business in their home opener. They claimed a resounding 105-62 victory over the Westcliff Warriors.

LMU's victory lifted them to while Nevada's defeat dropped them down to. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the matchup with only 79 points allowed per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But LMU comes into the game boasting the 10th most points per game in the league at 105. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.