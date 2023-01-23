Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Nevada
Current Records: New Mexico 18-2; Nevada 15-5
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack are 11-3 against the New Mexico Lobos since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Wolf Pack and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada won both of their matches against New Mexico last season (79-70 and 79-72) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The matchup between Nevada and the Boise State Broncos last Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Nevada falling 77-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Nevada back was the mediocre play of guard Kenan Blackshear, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Lobos sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-79 win over Boise State this past Friday. Four players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (25), guard Jaelen House (16), forward Morris Udeze (15), and guard Donovan Dent (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New Mexico's victory lifted them to 18-2 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 15-5. We'll see if New Mexico can repeat their recent success or if the Wolf Pack bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $32.22
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nevada have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New Mexico.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Nevada 79 vs. New Mexico 72
- Jan 01, 2022 - Nevada 79 vs. New Mexico 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Nevada 84 vs. New Mexico 74
- Dec 31, 2020 - Nevada 68 vs. New Mexico 54
- Feb 18, 2020 - Nevada 88 vs. New Mexico 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Nevada 96 vs. New Mexico 74
- Feb 09, 2019 - Nevada 91 vs. New Mexico 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - New Mexico 85 vs. Nevada 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - Nevada 77 vs. New Mexico 74
- Jan 28, 2017 - Nevada 82 vs. New Mexico 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Nevada 105 vs. New Mexico 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Nevada 64 vs. New Mexico 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - New Mexico 71 vs. Nevada 66
- Dec 30, 2015 - New Mexico 88 vs. Nevada 76