Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Nevada

Current Records: New Mexico 18-2; Nevada 15-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 11-3 against the New Mexico Lobos since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Wolf Pack and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada won both of their matches against New Mexico last season (79-70 and 79-72) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The matchup between Nevada and the Boise State Broncos last Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Nevada falling 77-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Nevada back was the mediocre play of guard Kenan Blackshear, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Lobos sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-79 win over Boise State this past Friday. Four players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (25), guard Jaelen House (16), forward Morris Udeze (15), and guard Donovan Dent (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New Mexico's victory lifted them to 18-2 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 15-5. We'll see if New Mexico can repeat their recent success or if the Wolf Pack bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $32.22

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New Mexico.