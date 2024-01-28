We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on the schedule as the New Mexico Lobos and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Pit. New Mexico is 17-3 overall and 10-0 at home, while Nevada is 16-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Wolf Pack have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine straight games against the Lobos.

This time around, New Mexico is favored by 8 points in the latest New Mexico vs. Nevada odds, while the over/under is 153.5 points.

New Mexico vs. Nevada spread: New Mexico -8

New Mexico vs. Nevada over/under: 153.5 points

New Mexico vs. Nevada money line: New Mexico: -371, Nevada: +289

What you need to know about New Mexico

New Mexico has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season. The Lobos blew past the San Jose State Spartans 95-75. The victory was nothing new for New Mexico as the Lobos are now sitting on four straight wins.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead New Mexico to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Dent, who scored 17 points to go along with six assists and three steals. Jaelen House was another key contributor, scoring 18 points. For the season, House is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada can finally bid farewell to its three-game losing streak thanks to its game on Wednesday. The Wolf Pack walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Colorado State Rams. Nevada's victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarod Lucas, who scored 28 points.

The Wolf Pack also got some help courtesy of Kenan Blackshear, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Nevada is 9-0 in its last nine games against New Mexico and the Wolf Pack are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven contests played on a Sunday.

