No. 24 San Diego State will try to extend its two-game winning streak when it travels to Nevada on Friday night. The Aztecs (18-5) are in a four-way tie with New Mexico, Utah State and Boise State atop the Mountain West Conference standings. Nevada is riding a two-game winning streak of its own, beating San Jose State and Utah State in its last two games. The Wolf Pack are seeking revenge after falling to the Aztecs in a 71-59 final last month.

Nevada vs. San Diego State spread: Nevada -2

Nevada vs. San Diego State over/under: 140.5 points

Nevada vs. San Diego State money line: Nevada -136, San Diego State +114

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada suffered a three-game losing streak in the middle of January, but it has bounced back with three wins in its last four games. The Wolf Pack picked up wins over a pair of ranked teams during that stretch, beating No. 24 Colorado State and No. 22 Utah State. They also cruised to a 90-60 win over San Jose State last Friday, so they have found their best form heading into their final nine games of the regular season.

Sophomore forward Nick Davidson led Nevada with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the 77-63 win over Utah State on Tuesday, shooting 10 of 14 from the floor. Senior guard Kenan Blackshear, who is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 assists per game, added 18 points in the win over the Aggies. Senior guard Jarod Lucas is in the fifth season of his collegiate career and is averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State is riding a two-game winning streak and cannot afford a loss as it sits in a four-way tie atop the conference standings. The Aztecs have shot 30 of 65 from 3-point range (46.2) in their last three games, with USC transfer Reese Waters knocking down 9 of 15 attempts during that stretch. Micah Parrish is 6 of 16 in those contests, while Darrion Trammell has gone 4 of 7.

The Aztecs shot 11 of 22 from 3-point territory in their 77-64 win at Air Force on Tuesday, building a 25-point lead in the first half. They are one win away from winning at least 19 games for the 19th consecutive season. Senior guard Jaedon LeDee leads San Diego State with 20.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, posting a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting between these teams. See which team to pick here.

