Nevada vs. San Diego State: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds
The Wolf Pack look to close out their season on a high note after clinching the Mountain West title this week
How to watch Nevada vs. San Diego State
- Date: Saturday, March 3
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Nevada rolled by 25 points in its first tilt vs. San Diego State earlier this season at home en route to an outright Mountain West Conference title, but the stakes this time around are significantly lower. Not only do the Wolf Pack have a resume that will earn them an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, they're playing on the road in the season finale just days after clinching the conference crown.
This could be a similar scenario Rhode Island faced earlier this week; after the Rams clinched the A-10 title, they returned home and were promptly smacked by 30 points by St. Joseph's, 78-48. I think the same will happen here: SDSU needs a win here and some momentum going into the postseason, while Nevada is playing for tourney seeding. Give me the Aztecs to win this one, say, 71-67.
