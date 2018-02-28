Nevada vs. UNLV odds: Picks from expert with 6 straight college basketball wins
Reno-based handicapper Josh Nagel just locked in a play for Wednesday's Mountain West battle
The Nevada Wolf Pack have already secured the outright Mountain West Conference regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the MWC tournament. They can focus on revenge Wednesday when they head to Las Vegas to face UNLV -- a team that handled the Wolf Pack earlier this month.
The rematch is set for an 11 p.m. ET tip on CBS Sports Network. Nevada is favored by three points. The over-under for total points scored is 164.
Before you make any kind of pick on this MWC battle, you need to see what SportsLine expert Josh Nagel has to say.
Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. The veteran handicapper is on an 8-1 ATS run in college basketball picks for SportsLine, including six consecutive winners.
He's also rolling when either of these teams is involved. In fact, Nagel is 8-1 picking for or against Nevada or UNLV. That includes that Feb. 7 meeting -- he took the Rebels (+9) and cashed in two hours later.
Now, Nagel has studied every angle of this rematch and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
He knows the Wolf Pack (25-5, 14-2) have already wrapped up the Mountain West regular-season title and almost surely an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
Nothing has slowed down Nevada of late, winners of five straight by an average of 13 points. Plus, it has revenge on its side.
The Wolf Pack's last loss came to these Rebels. Jovan Mooring hit six 3's and scored 31 points, while Shakur Juiston had 19 points and 12 rebounds as UNLV snapped Nevada's 16-game win streak.
UNLV has lost three straight, but Nagel knows this is a good time to face Nevada, which is battling injuries, including a foot issue to leading scorer Caleb Martin. However, he showed no ill effects on Sunday, scoring a game-high 25 points in a 92-83 win over Colorado State.
Will the Rebels take down Nevada once again, or do the Wolf Pack get payback and a cover? Nagel has uncovered a key x-factor that has him leaning confidently to one side.
So which side do you need to be all over in Nevada vs. UNLV? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Nevada-UNLV you should back, all from a Nevada-based handicapper who is on a strong 8-1 run against the spread and 8-1 ATS on games involving the Rebels or Wolf Pack.
