Nevada vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Nevada 2-1; USC 3-0

Last Season Records: Nevada 29-4; USC 16-17

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. USC is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Trojans took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 84-66. The over/under? 150. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, winning 80-73.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 3-0 and Nevada to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when USC and Nevada clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.