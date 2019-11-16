Nevada vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nevada vs. Southern California basketball game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. USC (away)
Current Records: Nevada 2-1; USC 3-0
Last Season Records: Nevada 29-4; USC 16-17
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. USC is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Trojans took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 84-66. The over/under? 150. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, winning 80-73.
Their wins bumped the Trojans to 3-0 and Nevada to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when USC and Nevada clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Nevada 73 vs. USC 61
