Nevada vs. USC: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Nevada 2-1; USC 3-0

Last Season Records: Nevada 29-4; USC 16-17

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. USC is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Trojans took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 84-66. The over/under? 150. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Nevada was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, winning 80-73.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Trojans are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 14-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 3-0 and Nevada to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when USC and the Wolf Pack clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.