Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Nevada

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Nevada Wolf Pack are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Lawlor Events Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Utah Tech (13-18), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Nevada struggled last year, too, ending up 13-18.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.