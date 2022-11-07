Who's Playing
Utah Tech @ Nevada
What to Know
The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Nevada Wolf Pack are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Lawlor Events Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Utah Tech (13-18), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Nevada struggled last year, too, ending up 13-18.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.