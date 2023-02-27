The Nevada Wolf Pack will try to build on their late-season surge when they face the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West battle on Monday night. Nevada has won six of its last seven games, jumping into a tie with Boise State for second place in the conference standings. Wyoming is in last place in the Mountain West and has lost six of its last seven games.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Wolf Pack are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138. Before entering any Nevada vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wyoming vs. Nevada spread: Nevada -5.5

Wyoming vs. Nevada over/under: 138 points

Wyoming vs. Nevada money line: Wyoming +185, Nevada -225

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming has been a difficult team to blow out at home during conference play, with each of its last five home games being wins or losses by 10 points or less. The Cowboys picked up outright home victories against Colorado State and Fresno State last month. They also went on the road and pulled off a big upset at New Mexico two weeks ago, beating the Lobos in a 70-56 final despite being 9.5-point underdogs.

Senior guard Hunter Maldonado scored a game-high 20 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, coming five assists shy of a triple-double. Maldonado has been the team's best player this season, averaging 14.5 points per game. Nevada is coming off a big road win at Fresno State and has an important regular-season finale looming against UNLV, so this is a trap game on the schedule against the last-place team in the conference.

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada has been the hottest team in the conference over the past month, winning six of its last seven games coming into the final week of the regular season. The Wolf Pack cruised to a 15-point win over San Jose State last Tuesday before going on the road and beating Fresno State as 2.5-point favorites. They have covered the spread in all six wins during their seven-game stretch.

Senior guard Jarod Lucas leads Nevada with 16.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, despite scoring in single digits three straight games. The Wolf Pack have a balanced lineup, with Kenan Blackshear (14.6) and Will Baker (14.1) each averaging double figures as well. They are facing a Wyoming team that is 3-14 in its last 17 Mountain West games.

