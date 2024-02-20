The Nevada Wolf Pack will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West matchup on Tuesday. Nevada is 20-6 overall and 12-2 at home, while Wyoming is 13-12 overall and 2-8 on the road. Wyoming defeated Nevada, 98-93, in Wyoming on Jan. 20 in their first meeting of the season, which resulted in the Cowboys' seventh straight head-to-head victory.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET at Nevada's Lawlor Events Center and will air on CBS Sports Network. Nevada is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Wyoming vs. Nevada odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 144.5 points. Before entering any Nevada vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wyoming vs. Nevada. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Wyoming vs. Nevada:

Nevada vs. Wyoming spread: Nevada -14.5

Nevada vs. Wyoming over/under: 144.5 points

Nevada vs. Wyoming money line: Nevada -1173, Wyoming +729

Wyo: Wyoming has won seven straight games against Nevada, last losing on Feb. 25, 2020

Nev: Nevada is 5-2 ATS over its last seven games

Nevada vs. Wyoming picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Wyoming

Wyoming snapped a three-game losing streak with an 80-75 victory over San Jose State on Saturday. Senior guard Sam Griffin led the scoring with 21 points and had seven assists after being held below 20 points in his four previous games. Griffin had at least 20 points in three straight games before the four-game skid and leads the team in scoring at 17.9 points per game, which is second in the Mountain West. Akuel Kot, another senior guard, added 20 points on Saturday and is averaging 14.7 ppg this season.

Wyoming is the most efficient 3-point shooting team in the Mountain West, converting 37.7% of its triples. The Cowboys are fifth in the conference in made 3-pointers as they don't shoot a tremendous amount from deep. But if Nevada gives Wyoming ample clean looks from deep, the Cowboys will take advantage. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada enters off a 69-66 victory over UNLV on Saturday, resulting in its fourth win over its last five contests. The Mountain West is one of the most tightly contested conferences in the country this winter as Nevada's 7-5 conference record is tied for sixth in the league. Yet, the Wolf Pack are just 1.5 games out of a tie atop the conference.

Nevada has the best scoring defense in the Mountain West, allowing 66.8 points per game, with the second-best field goal percentage against (41.4%). The Wolf Pack combine that with the fourth-best scoring offense (76.2 ppg) with the fourth-best field goal percentage (47.2%). Senior guard Jarod Lucas leads the team in scoring at 17 ppg and has scored at least 15 points in three straight contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nevada vs. Wyoming picks

The model has simulated Wyoming vs. Nevada 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nevada vs. Wyoming, and which side of the spread hits in well 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model is on a 25-13 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.