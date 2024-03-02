Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nevada and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 37-24.

Nevada entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Fresno State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Fresno State 11-17, Nevada 23-6

What to Know

Nevada is 9-1 against the Bulldogs since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Fresno State is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Nevada will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Nevada proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 21) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. Not to be outdone by the Rams, the Wolf Pack got past the Rams on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jarod Lucas with but a second left in the second quarter.

Nevada got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Lucas out in front who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Lucas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniel Foster, who scored 13 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Fresno State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Aggies on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Aggies 77-73. Fresno State has struggled against the Aggies recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Leo Colimerio, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Fresno State's cause all that much against the Aztecs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Hill, who scored 21 points along with two steals.

The Wolf Pack have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they dropped their record down to 11-17 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Nevada took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Fresno State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Nevada is a big 14.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.