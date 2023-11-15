Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Pacific 1-1, Nevada 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Pacific is 0-5 against Nevada since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Pacific Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Pacific proved on Friday. They walked away with a 87-79 win over the Golden Bears.

Pacific can attribute much of their success to Donovan Williams, who earned 23 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Judson Martindale, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack earned a 83-76 win over the Huskies on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nevada.

Among those leading the charge was Kenan Blackshear, who earned 31 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Davidson, who earned 13 points along with 9 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 1-1 and the Wolf Pack to 2-0.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Pacific came up short against Nevada in their previous meeting back in November of 2020, falling 70-58. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a big 13-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 8 years.