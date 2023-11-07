Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Sacramento State 0-0, Nevada 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Lawlor Events Center.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacramento State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they averaged 33.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Sacramento State finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Nevada had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Nevada is a big 12.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.