Halftime Report

Nevada fell flat on their face against the Lobos last Sunday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Nevada has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spartans 49-24.

Nevada came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: San Jose State 8-13, Nevada 16-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

San Jose State is 2-8 against the Wolf Pack since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to the Aggies. San Jose State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Wolf Pack lost to the Lobos on Sunday, and the Wolf Pack lost bad. The score wound up at 89-55.

The Spartans have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Wolf Pack, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Jose State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Jose State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Nevada is a big 12-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.