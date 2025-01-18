Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: San Jose State 9-10, Nevada 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

What to Know

Nevada is 8-2 against San Jose State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over Air Force, taking the game 68-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wolf Pack.

Tre Coleman was the offensive standout of the game as he almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin McBride, who scored eight points in addition to nine rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, San Jose State hadn't done well against New Mexico recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. San Jose State skirted by New Mexico 71-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Latrell Davis with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

San Jose State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Robert Vaihola led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Davis, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Nevada's victory bumped their record up to 10-7. As for San Jose State, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-10.

Nevada took their victory against San Jose State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 84-63. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does San Jose State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.