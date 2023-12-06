Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: UC Davis 3-3, Nevada 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. UC Davis might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Aggies came up short against the Beavers and fell 71-59. UC Davis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Nevada put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 73-59.

Nevada's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarod Lucas, who scored 20 points. Daniel Foster was another key contributor, scoring 8 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Aggies have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season. As for the Wolf Pack, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-0 record.

UC Davis is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 5-1 against the spread, Nevada has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, UC Davis is only 1-4 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Davis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nevada is a big 14-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.