Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Washington 1-0, Nevada 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Nevada is 3-0 against Washington since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Nevada Wolf Pack will host the Washington Huskies at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Nevada is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They strolled past Sam Houston with points to spare, taking the game 91-75.

Nevada's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Sanders, who went 9 for 14 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid win over UC Davis on Tuesday, taking the game 79-73.

Washington got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Great Osobor out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 17 rebounds. Zoom Diallo was another key player, scoring 12 points.

Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over Washington when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 83-76. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nevada has won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last 8 years.