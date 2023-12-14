Halftime Report

Nevada fell flat on their face against Drake last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Nevada has jumped out to a quick 29-22 lead against Weber State.

If Nevada keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-1 in no time. On the other hand, Weber State will have to make due with a 5-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Weber State 5-3, Nevada 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Weber State, who comes in off a win.

Weber State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 28 points or more this season. They took their contest at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 78-50 victory over the Mustangs. The over/under was set at 128.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Nevada unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a grim 72-53 defeat to the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Nevada has scored all season.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Wolf Pack, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Weber State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Weber State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Nevada is a big 9-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

