New CBS Sports Network series starts with look at Villanova's 2016 NCAA title win

CBS Sports Network is launching a new documentary series titled "Four Sides of the Story," which will dive into some of the most iconic sports moments over the years involving multiple narrators, perspectives, and first-person accounts.

The series will offer four unique angles on some of the most popular sports moments over the years -- from Kris Kenkins' NCAA title-winning buzzer beater in 2016, to Tiger Woods' first PGA Tournament appearance as a 16-year-old in 1992. Also covered will be the distinctive role, evolution and impact of kickers in football, and the 2016 Army-Navy game.

The documentary series will debut at 7 p.m. ET Mionday with "One Stunning Moment," the documentary about the 2016 NCAATournament title game. The episode will feature Villanova coach Jay Wright, Jim Nantz, Kris Jenkins, Nate Britt and Rollie Massimino, who will give unique insight and perspective into their role in one of the most iconic moments in college basketball history.