Who's Playing

Albany @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Albany 6-15; New Hamp. 8-10

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Lundholm Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with New Hamp. falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Albany received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 65-54 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The losses put New Hamp. at 8-10 and Albany at 6-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Great Danes have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Series History

New Hamp. have won eight out of their last 15 games against Albany.