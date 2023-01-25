Who's Playing
Albany @ New Hamp.
Current Records: Albany 6-15; New Hamp. 8-10
What to Know
The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Lundholm Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with New Hamp. falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Albany received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 65-54 to the Binghamton Bearcats.
The losses put New Hamp. at 8-10 and Albany at 6-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Great Danes have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won eight out of their last 15 games against Albany.
- Dec 31, 2022 - New Hamp. 67 vs. Albany 51
- Feb 19, 2022 - Albany 70 vs. New Hamp. 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Albany 62
- Jan 24, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Hamp. 68 vs. Albany 56
- Jan 15, 2020 - Albany 76 vs. New Hamp. 73
- Feb 27, 2019 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Albany 58
- Jan 30, 2019 - Albany 62 vs. New Hamp. 42
- Feb 03, 2018 - Albany 83 vs. New Hamp. 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Albany 61
- Feb 06, 2017 - Albany 69 vs. New Hamp. 55
- Jan 11, 2017 - New Hamp. 75 vs. Albany 67
- Feb 11, 2016 - New Hamp. 69 vs. Albany 68
- Jan 12, 2016 - Albany 80 vs. New Hamp. 75