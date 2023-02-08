Who's Playing

Binghamton @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Binghamton 9-13; New Hamp. 11-11

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lundholm Gym. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

New Hamp. has to be hurting after a devastating 70-46 defeat at the hands of the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Binghamton and the UMBC Retrievers last week was not a total blowout, but with Binghamton falling 69-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Hamp., who are 10-10 against the spread.

The losses put the Wildcats at 11-11 and the Bearcats at 9-13. New Hamp. is 5-5 after losses this season, Binghamton 4-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Binghamton.