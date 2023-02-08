Who's Playing

Binghamton @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Binghamton 9-13; New Hamp. 11-11

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. New Hamp. and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lundholm Gym. Neither the Wildcats nor Binghamton could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

New Hamp. has to be aching after a bruising 70-46 defeat to the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the UMBC Retrievers when they played last Wednesday, losing 69-55.

New Hamp. is now 11-11 while the Bearcats sit at 9-13. New Hamp. is 5-5 after losses this year, Binghamton 4-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Binghamton.