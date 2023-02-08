Who's Playing
Binghamton @ New Hamp.
Current Records: Binghamton 9-13; New Hamp. 11-11
What to Know
The New Hamp. Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. New Hamp. and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lundholm Gym. Neither the Wildcats nor Binghamton could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
New Hamp. has to be aching after a bruising 70-46 defeat to the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the UMBC Retrievers when they played last Wednesday, losing 69-55.
New Hamp. is now 11-11 while the Bearcats sit at 9-13. New Hamp. is 5-5 after losses this year, Binghamton 4-8.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Binghamton.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Binghamton 68 vs. New Hamp. 50
- Mar 06, 2022 - Binghamton 72 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 66 vs. Binghamton 62
- Feb 12, 2022 - New Hamp. 69 vs. Binghamton 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Binghamton 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - Binghamton 65 vs. New Hamp. 44
- Feb 29, 2020 - New Hamp. 89 vs. Binghamton 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Binghamton 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Binghamton 68 vs. New Hamp. 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Binghamton 69 vs. New Hamp. 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Binghamton 52
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Feb 12, 2017 - New Hamp. 63 vs. Binghamton 55
- Jan 14, 2017 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Binghamton 66
- Mar 02, 2016 - New Hamp. 56 vs. Binghamton 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - New Hamp. 59 vs. Binghamton 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - New Hamp. 58 vs. Binghamton 43