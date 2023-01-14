Who's Playing

Bryant @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Bryant 11-6; New Hamp. 8-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bryant Bulldogs will be on the road. Bryant and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday, taking their game 86-69.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. didn't have too much trouble with the Maine Black Bears on the road on Wednesday as they won 71-58.

Bryant is now 11-6 while New Hamp. sits at 8-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bryant ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.5 on average. Less enviably, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Hamp. have won four out of their last seven games against Bryant.