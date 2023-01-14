Who's Playing

Bryant @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Bryant 11-6; New Hamp. 8-8

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bryant and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Lundholm Gym. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bulldogs strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 86-69.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between New Hamp. and the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as New Hamp. wrapped it up with a 71-58 win on the road.

Bryant is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Bryant, who are 7-8 against the spread.

The wins brought Bryant up to 11-6 and the Wildcats to 8-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the matchup with 83.5 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Hamp.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Hamp. have won four out of their last seven games against Bryant.