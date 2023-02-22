Who's Playing

Maine @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Maine 11-15; New Hamp. 12-13

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Lundholm Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid win over UMBC, winning 75-66.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Maine sidestepped the Albany Great Danes for a 74-72 victory.

New Hamp. is now 12-13 while Maine sits at 11-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Black Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Series History

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Maine.