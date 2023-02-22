Who's Playing
Maine @ New Hamp.
Current Records: Maine 11-15; New Hamp. 12-13
What to Know
The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Lundholm Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid win over UMBC, winning 75-66.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Maine sidestepped the Albany Great Danes for a 74-72 victory.
New Hamp. is now 12-13 while Maine sits at 11-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Black Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Maine.
- Jan 11, 2023 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Maine 71 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 03, 2021 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Maine 59 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Maine 70
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Maine 51
- Mar 05, 2019 - New Hamp. 60 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 03, 2019 - Maine 62 vs. New Hamp. 53
- Feb 08, 2018 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 24, 2018 - Maine 69 vs. New Hamp. 68
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Maine 51
- Jan 19, 2017 - New Hamp. 74 vs. Maine 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Hamp. 88 vs. Maine 75
- Jan 18, 2016 - New Hamp. 99 vs. Maine 91