Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ New Hamp.

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-21; New Hamp. 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 92-55, which was the final score in New Hamp.'s tilt against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the game between New Jersey Tech and the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Highlanders falling 82-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wildcats, who are 12-13 against the spread.

New Hamp. is now 13-14 while New Jersey Tech sits at 7-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Hamp. ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.3 on average. Less enviably, the Highlanders are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Jersey Tech.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won two out of their last three games against New Jersey Tech.